Gianluca Rotelli, a Londra mostra personale di arte figurativa classica

In mostra al Heatherley's School of Fine Art, 75 Lots Rd, London SW10 0RN 23 May to 4 June 10 am to 6 pm - Bank holiday is closed

Londra – A Londra vive, lavora ed insegna un “maledetto toscano“.

Nativo della costa livornese, pittore ed insegnante di arti figurative. E bravo ballerino di tango.



Gianluca Rotelli, questo e’ il suo nome, è l’erede della tradizione figurativa classica italiana.

Dal 2015 insegna in due importanti college inglesi: Hampstead School of Art e Heatherley School of Fine Art.

In questi giorni le sue opere sono visibili, fino al 4 giugno, direttamente nella mostra personale presso l’Heatherley School of Fine Art al 75 di Lots Rd, London SW10 0RN.

Per poterla visitare è necessario recarsi presso la scuola negli orari di apertura.

L’arte di Gianluca Rotelli si basa su una profonda conoscenza del disegno, che indaga la natura attraverso un’osservazione artistica degli aspetti più rilevanti per l’artista: ombre cromatiche, toni e proporzioni.

Ma il lavoro di Rotelli non si ferma a una semplice descrizione della realtà come fa un pittore realistico. Infatti, nel suo ultimo progetto, da lui firmato, il blocco della pittura racconta tre concetti imprescindibili.

L’eternità del blocco dal periodo della pandemia è iniziata con tutte le questioni per l’umanità che tutti conoscono.

Quindi l’idea del tempo che conoscevamo prima è crollata, e non sarà mai più la stessa.

Per essere più precisi, le cose che abbiamo fatto due anni fa ci sembrano fatte l’altro ieri.

Questa immagine parla del disorientamento e del disagio dello spazio e del tempo che tutti hanno provato.

Il secondo concetto è l’idea di bellezza.

L’elmo trasparente è un evidente riferimento al periodo della pandemia e rappresenta l’idea di una bellissima principessa rinchiusa in una bolla di vetro.

L’artista vuole parlare di bellezza.

Spesso la bellezza diventa un limite perché esprime potere e controllo e può farti perdere il senso della realtà.

Pertanto può distorcere la visione di ciò che è vero e falso. L’ultimo argomento è come l’intelligenza artificiale, come computer portatili e smartphone, abbia occupato molto spazio nella nostra vita quotidiana durante il lockdown.

Dietro una principessa si può vedere l’intelligenza artificiale, che rappresenta l’idea che il robot domestico farà parte della nostra vita quotidiana tra un paio d’anni.

Allora siamo pronti a gestire questo nuovo futuro oppure no?

Saremo in grado di controllare questi nuovi strumenti o saranno loro a controllare noi?

Il futuro sarà oscuro, come nei film di fantascienza, o potremo trarne vantaggio?

La mostra personale di Rotelli prosegue fino al 4 giugno; per poterla visitare è necessario recarsi presso la scuola negli orari di apertura.

Concludiamo con le parole di San Francesco: “Chi lavora con le sue mani è un lavoratore. Chi lavora con le sue mani e la sua testa è un artigiano. Chi lavora con le sue mani e la sua testa ed il suo cuore è un artista.”

Ecco la descrizione perfetta di Gianluca: lavora con le sue mani, la sua testa ed il suo cuore. Ovvero e’ un artista dalla A maiuscola.

Ecco alcune opere esposte. Le altre le potrete vedere visitando la mostra.

english version

A “cursed Tuscan” lives, works and teaches in London. Native of the Livorno coast, painter and teacher of figurative arts.

Gianluca Rotelli is heir to the Italian Classical figurative tradition. Since 2015, he has been teaching in two English colleges, Hampstead school of art and Heatherley School of Fine Art.

His art is based on a deep knowledge of drawing, which investigates nature through an artistic observation of the most relevant aspects for the artist: colour shadows, tones, and proportions.

But Rotelli’s work does not stop at a simple description of reality as a realistic painter does. In fact, in his latest project, the painting lockdown tells about three essential concepts.

The timelessness of lockdown since the Pandemic period started with all issues for the humanity that everybody knows. So the idea of time that we knew before is collapsed, and it will never be the same again.

To be more precise, the things we did two years ago appear to us as if they were made the day before yesterday.

This picture speaks of the disorientation and discomfort of space and time that everybody felt.

The second concept is the idea of beauty. The transparent helmet is an evident reference to the pandemic period and represents the idea of a beautiful princess locked in a glass bubble.

The artist wants to talk about beauty. Often beauty becomes a limit because it expresses power and control and can make you may lose the sense of reality. Therefore it can distort the vision of what is true and false.

The last topic is how artificial intelligence as computer laptops and smartphones, has taken up a lot of space in our daily lives during the lockdown.

Artificial intelligence can be seen behind a princess, representing the idea that the domestic robot will be part of our daily life in a couple of years. Therefore are we ready to manage this new future or not? We will be able to control these new tools, or they will control us?

The future will be dark, as in science fiction films, or we will be able to take benefit of it?

The solo exhibition of Rotelli continues until June 4th; to be able to visit it, you have to go to the school during the opening hours.

We conclude with the words of St. Francis: “Whoever works with his hands is a worker. Who works with his hands and his head is a craftsman. Who works with his hands and his head and his heart is an artist. . “ Here is the perfect description of Gianluca: he works with his hands, his head and his heart. That is, he is an artist with a capital A.

