ESTERI Il killer di Istanbul è uzbeko Abdulkadir Masharipov da Luigi Cignoni - 8 gennaio 2017 0 7 FILE - In this file photo obtained Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, a man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself as he wanders nearby to Istanbul's Taksim square. Survivors of the massacre at a Turkish nightclub describe an hour of pure terror and how they escaped, by feigning death, rappelling to the sea, or hiding anywhere they could find. The Islamic State gunman fired 180 rounds for seven minutes, killing 39 people on New Years Eve. He escaped after he wiped his Kalashnikov free of fingerprints, changed clothes, put on a Santa hat and blended into the crowd evacuating the bloody Reina nightclub. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File) [CopyrightNotice: (c)2017 DepoPhotos] La polizia turca ha identificato il presunto militante dell’Isis che ha compiuto la strage di capodanno nel locale Reina di Istanbul.