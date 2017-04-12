Tragic events in St. Petersburg are still under discussion

Moscow – Act of terrorism in Petersburg has happened Between metro stations Tekhnologicheskiy Institute and the Sennaya Ploschad station. A bomb in the subway car was detonated on April 3. Suspect that Akbarzhon Dzhalilov was a suicide bomber. But in network there are also rebuttals.

It was reported that before explosion the criminal called to Moscow. 8 of his accomplices are detained already. Social networks speak about the approaching dangers and in other cities of Russia.

At explosion 13 people and 1 terrorist have died. 51 patients are wounded. Now protection in the subway has been strengthened,security service want to organize additional surveillance cameras.

All stations of the St. Petersburg subway have been completely closed.

Statistically terrorists in Russia constantly try to arrange explosion on the eve the Holy week of the Lent.

Also one more explosive device at the Ploschad Vosstaniya station has been found and neutralized. If she has exploded the victims would be much more because this heart of the city, here have a large number of people.

Putin was in St. Petersburg at this time, he has laid flowers to the dead. Many connected terrorist attack with his presence in the city. There is a lot of versions of the incident, investigation is still conducted.

There were also strangenesses connected with the personal information of the suspected terrorist who was shown on all news as the criminal.

Anastasia Galakhova

When the Russian journalists have called him on number VKontakte specified in his profile, Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, live and safe has answered. However versions and strangenesses of the event really there is a lot of.