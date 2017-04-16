ESTERI Referendum Turchia, Erdogan verso una larga vittoria da Luigi Cignoni - 16 aprile 2017 0 21 A voter casts a ballot inside a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Voters in Turkey were deciding Sunday on the future of their country, with polling stations opening for a historic referendum, which was called by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on whether to approve reforms that would concentrate power in the hands of the president. (ANSA/AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.] ‘Sì’ in netto vantaggio nei primi risultati parziali del referendum costituzionale sul presidenzialismo in Turchia, voluto da Recep Tayyip Erdogan.