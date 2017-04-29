ESTERI Ragazza genovese trovata morta a Londra da Luigi Cignoni - 29 aprile 2017 0 23 Police officers patrol on Westminster Bridge in London, Friday March 24, 2017. On Thursday authorities identified a 52-year-old Briton as the man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament in London, saying he had a long criminal record and once was investigated for extremism but was not currently on a terrorism watch list. (ANSA/AP Photo/Matt Dunham) [CopyrightNotice: AP 2017] Una ragazza genovese di 18 anni è stata trovata morta ieri nel suo appartamento di Londra. La giovane lavorava come cameriera in un pub.