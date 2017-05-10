ESTERI Trump ‘licenzia’ il direttore dell’Fbi da Luigi Cignoni - 10 maggio 2017 0 7 epa05942136 FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 03 May 2017. Director Comey responded to a variety of questions including the Hillary Clinton memo prior to the election and the investigation into Trump campaign officials involvement with the Russians during the campaign. EPA/SHAWN THEW Il presidente Donald Trump licenzia James Comey dall’incarico di numero uno dell’Fbi. Lo annuncia la Casa Bianca.