ESTERI Argentina, segnali non erano del sottomarino disperso da Luigi Cignoni - 20 novembre 2017 0 12 epa06336023 An undated handout photo made available by the Argentine Navy on 17 November 2017 shows the ARA San Juan submarine. The Argentine Navy said it has lost contact with the the submarine off the countrys southern coast. The submarine with a crew of 44 has not made contact in 48 hours. Navy ships and aircraft are searching the area of last known location. EPA/ARGENTINA NAVY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES La Marina militare argentina ha reso noto che i brevi messaggi satellitari captati sabato non provenivano dal sottomarino disperso.