ESTERI Respinta la richiesta di Lula per evitare il carcere da Luigi Cignoni - 5 aprile 2018 0 25 epa06644336 A protester holds a placard during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Supreme Court will decide on 04 April if Lula goes to prison after being convicted of corruption or if he has the right to appeal to the ruling for freedom. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR. Il Tribunale Supremo Federale (Tsf) del Brasile ha respinto oggi la richiesta di habeas corpus presentata dall’ex presidente Lula Da Silva.