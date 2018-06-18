ESTERI Melania contro Trump da Luigi Cignoni - 18 giugno 2018 0 23 FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The White House says the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday, May 19. She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having an embolization procedure Monday for an unspecified kidney condition that the White House said was benign. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) La first lady Melania Trump scende in campo contro la linea dura sui migranti voluta dal marito Donald Trump, che prevede di separare genitori e bambini che entrano illegalmente nel paese.