Marks & Spencer, effetto Brexit o effetto caldo? – Marks & Spencer, Brexit effect or warm effect?

Londra – Sara’ per effetto della Brexit oppure il caldo di questi giorni? E’ questa la domanda che molti consumatori della City of London si stanno facendo entrando nel negozio Marks & Spencer “Food to go” all’angolo della centralissima Fleet Street con Farrigdon Street.

Infatti all’interno di questo negozio il caldo e’ insopportabile (sia per i consumatori che per il cibo, ma anche per gli impegati). E’ inesistente l’aria condizionata, ci sono due macchine che invece di produrre aria fresca producono aria calda, ed un piccolo condizionatore al muro che perde acqua (nella foto).

Non e’ un bel segnale per un catena di negozi del valore di Marks&Spencer.

E la domanda sorge spontanea: e per effetto della brexit o per il caldo (poco)?

London – Will it be the result of Brexit or the hot wheater of these days? This is the question that many consumers of the City of London are doing by entering the Marks & Spencer “Food to go” shop on the corner of the central Fleet Street with Farrigdon Street.

In fact, inside this shop the heat is unbearable (both for consumers and for food, but also for the employees). There is no air conditioning, there are two machines producing … hot air, and a small air conditioner on the wall that loses water (in the picture).

It’s not a good message for a chain of stores worth Marks & Spencer.

And the question arises: is it due to brexit or heat?