ESTERI Westminster: terrorista si chiama Salih Khater da Luigi Cignoni - 15 agosto 2018 0 18 Police cordon off the area on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. London police say that a car has crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament and that there are a number of injured. (Sam Lister/PA via AP) Il 29enne di Birmingham che ieri si è lanciato con la sua auto contro passanti e ciclisti nel centro di Londra si chiama Salih Khater ed è originario del Sudan.