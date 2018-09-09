Svezia al voto, timori in Europa

epaselect epa07007593 A child is looking from behind a voting booth while adults fill out their ballots a polling station at the Kroksbaeck school in Malmo, Sweden, shortly after the polls opened at 08:00 o'clock on Sunday morning, 09 September 2018. About 7.5 million Swedes are eligible to vote in the countryâs general elections on 09 September that are expected to see huge gains for the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) party and losses for the ruling coalition of Social Democrtas and the Green party. The previous election campaign has been dominated by a controversial debate over the country's immigration policy. EPA/JOHAN NILSSON SWEDEN OUT
Dopo una feroce campagna elettorale in gran parte incentrata sull’immigrazione, l’Europa e il governo di minoranza guidato dai socialdemocratici temono un’impennata senza precedenti della destra sovranista.