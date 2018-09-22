ESTERI Strage in Iran durante parata da Luigi Cignoni - 22 settembre 2018 0 34 epa07038534 Iranian soldiers on the ground as a terror attack take place during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southern, Iran, 22 September 2018. Media reported that Gunmen have opened fire during an Iranian military parade in the south-western city of Ahvaz, killing several people. EPA/BEHRAD GHASEMI E’ salito ad almeno 29 morti il bilancio dell’attacco alla parata militare, rivendicato dall’Isis, a Ahvaz nella provincia del Khuzestan iraniano. Lo riporta la Farsnews.