ESTERI Terrorismo: arrestati 6 neonazi tedeschi da Luigi Cignoni - 1 ottobre 2018 0 14 A man holds a German flag in front of the Karl Marx statue in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. (ANSA/AP Photo/Jens Meyer) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved] Sei neonazisti sono stati arrestati in Germania, con l’accusa di aver fondato un gruppo terroristico. Secondo la polizia, pianificavano attentati contro stranieri.