Terrorismo: arrestati 6 neonazi tedeschi

da
Luigi Cignoni
-
0
14
A man holds a German flag in front of the Karl Marx statue in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. (ANSA/AP Photo/Jens Meyer) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved]

Sei neonazisti sono stati arrestati in Germania, con l’accusa di aver fondato un gruppo terroristico. Secondo la polizia, pianificavano attentati contro stranieri.

