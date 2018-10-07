ESTERI In Romania flop del referendum contro nozze gay da Luigi Cignoni - 7 ottobre 2018 0 21 epa07077032 A woman is followed by her daughters while casting her ballot during the family re-definition referendum at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 07 October 2018. Romanians are going to polls on 06 and 07 October to vote on proposed constitutional changes, with Romania not currently recognizing same-sex couples. EPA/Bogdan Cristel E’ fallito il referendum di sabato e domenica contro le nozze gay in Romania.