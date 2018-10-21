ESTERI Meghan cancella un impegno a Sidney da Luigi Cignoni - 21 ottobre 2018 0 28 epa07106137 Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, 20 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT Un’agenda troppo densa di appuntamenti per una donna al terzo di mese di gravidanza e così Meghan Markle è stata costretta a cancellare un impegno stamani a Sidney.