ESTERI Migranti: carovana riparte verso gli Usa da Luigi Cignoni - 21 ottobre 2018 0 27 epa07106103 A photograph taken from a drone shows the hundreds of Honduran migrants who remain stranded on one of the bridges that crosses the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, 19 October 2018. Thousands of migrants from Honduras pushed their way through the police cordon in Tecun Uman, a border point between Mexico and Guatemala, and crossed into Mexican territory. EPA/GABRIELA RIOS Si sono rimessi in marcia verso gli Stati Uniti circa 2.000 dei migranti centroamericani ammassatisi su un ponte tra Guatemala e Messico.