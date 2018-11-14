ESTERI Cnn fa causa a Trump per ritiro credenziali a reporter da Luigi Cignoni - 14 novembre 2018 0 29 epa07149741 CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) holds onto a microphone asn an aide tries to take it away during a press conference with US President Donald J. Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2018. Acosta's White House press access was revoked after the incident. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER La Cnn fa causa a Donald Trump per aver ritirato le credenziali al suo corrispondente dalla Casa Bianca Jim Acosta, vietandogli di fatto l’ingresso.