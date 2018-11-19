ESTERI Madrid, protesta Femen contro Franco da Luigi Cignoni - 19 novembre 2018 0 28 epa07175137 A FEMEN activist, with writings on her chest reading 'Illegal Fascism National Shame,' raises her fist as they disrupt a rally held to mark the anniversary of the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Oriente Square, downtown Madrid, Spain, 18 November 2018. Spanish ruler Francisco Franco died on 20 November 1975. EPA/VICTOR LERENA -- ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS PARTIAL NUDITY Tre attiviste del gruppo femminista Femen hanno inscenato una protesta a Madrid durante manifestazione per commemorare la morte del dittatore Francisco Franco.