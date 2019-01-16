ESTERI Gaza, sbloccata vicenda tre carabinieri da Luigi Cignoni - 16 gennaio 2019 0 19 epa07273100 A Palestinian Hamas security stands guard at the closed entry to Rafah border crossing with Egypt, southern Gaza Strip, 10 January 2019. Egypt will keep the crossing with Gaza Strip closed to departures from the Palestinian enclave after the Palestinian Authority withdrew its officials amid disagreements with Hamas. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER Si è sbloccata la vicenda dei tre carabinieri italiani rifugiatisi nella sede dell’Onu a Gaza.