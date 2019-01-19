ESTERI Burkina: si dimettono premier e governo da Luigi Cignoni - 19 gennaio 2019 0 22 In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014, protestors shout out as the go on a rampage near the parliament building in Burkina Faso as people protest against their longtime president Blaise Compaore who seeks another term in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Protesters stormed Burkina Faso’s parliament Thursday, dragging furniture and computers onto the street and setting the main chamber ablaze, in the most significant challenge to the president’s rule during his 27 years in power.(AP Photo/Theo Renaut) Il premier del Burkina Faso, Paul Kaba Thieba, e il suo governo hanno rassegnato le dimissioni, secondo quanto riferisce un comunicato della presidenza.