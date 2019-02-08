ESTERI Grecia dà il via libera alla Macedonia nella Nato da Luigi Cignoni - 8 febbraio 2019 0 32 epa07353593 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) speaks during a debate, prior to a roll-call voting, in the Greek Parliament on the draft bill 'Ratification of the Protocol of the North Atlantic Treaty for the Accession of North Macedonia' whereby Greece will approve the accession of its northern neighbour to NATO under its new name, as provided by the Prespes Agreement signed by Athens and Skopje, in Athens, Greece, 08 February 2019. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU Il parlamento greco ha dato il suo via libera all’adesione della Macedonia alla Nato.