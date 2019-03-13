ESTERI Brexit: Westminster boccia ancora l’accordo della May da Luigi Cignoni - 13 marzo 2019 0 19 In this grab taken from video, Britain''s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday March 12, 2019. Britain's attorney general punctured Prime Minister Theresa May's hopes of winning backing for her Brexit deal Tuesday, saying last-minute changes secured from the European Union didn't give Britain the power to cut itself free of ties to the bloc. (House of Commons/PA via AP) La Camera dei Comuni britannica ha bocciato per la seconda volta l’accordo sulla Brexit patrocinato dal governo Tory della premier Theresa May.