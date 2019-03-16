ESTERI Parigi, Gilet gialli in piazza da Luigi Cignoni - 16 marzo 2019 0 16 epa07442845 Riot police try to secure a perimeter in front of the Fouquet's restaurant on fire during the 'Act XVIII' demonstration (the 18th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 16 March 2019. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a grassroots protest movement with supporters from a wide span of the political spectrum, that originally started with protest across the nation in late 2018 against high fuel prices. The movement in the meantime also protests the French government's tax reforms, the increasing costs of living and some even call for the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron. EPA/YOAN VALAT Riparte infuocata la protesta dei Gilet gialli. Un’inversione di tendenza netta dopo settimane di calma e di manifestazioni con poche centinaia di persone.