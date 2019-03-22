ESTERI Iniziato a Bruxelles incontro bilaterale Conte-Macron da Luigi Cignoni - 22 marzo 2019 0 30 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a round table meeting at an informal EU summit on migration at EU headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.] È iniziato poco fa, nell’albergo Amigo di Bruxelles, il bilaterale tra il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte e il presidente della Repubblica francese Emmanuel Macron.