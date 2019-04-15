ESTERI Libia, missili di Haftar su Tripoli. L’Onu accusa: ‘Il suo è un golpe’ da Luigi Cignoni - 15 aprile 2019 0 18 epa07504455 Migrants on board the Armed Forces of Malta vessel P51, rescued at sea within Malta's Search and Rescue Region from the German-flagged NGO rescue vessel Alan Kurdi, prepare to disembark at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, 13 April 2019. Malta has announced a deal to distribute among four EU nations the 64 migrants rescued at sea off Libya 10 days ago. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA L’Onu contro Haftar: ‘Il suo è un colpo di Stato non una operazione anti-terrorismo’, dice l’inviato speciale in Libia Ghassan Salamè.