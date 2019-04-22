ESTERI Terremoto 6.3 nelle Filippine: crollano 2 palazzi, almeno 8 morti da Luigi Cignoni - 22 aprile 2019 0 29 Rescuers prepare to sift through the rubble after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake caused the collapse of a commercial building in Porac township, Pampangan province north of Manila, Philippines Monday, April 22, 2019. A strong earthquake struck the northern Philippines Monday trapping some people in a collapsed building, damaged an airport terminal and knocked out power in at least one province, officials said. (ANSA/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.] E’ salito ad almeno 8 morti il bilancio, ancora provvisorio, del terremoto di magnitudo 6.3 che ha colpito le Filippine.