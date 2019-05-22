ESTERI Brexit: voci di golpe per silurare Theresa May da Luigi Cignoni - 22 maggio 2019 0 26 epa07591637 A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Theresa May addressing members of Parliament alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (R) during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in central London, Britain, 22 May 2019. Theresa May in a speech on 22 May 2019 stated that she is considering tighter customs ties with the European Union to try to win over Labour lawmakers for her Brexit deal , but the strategy risks angering Brexiteers in her government. EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Downing Street prova ad allontanare le voci mediatiche su un’ipotetica uscita di scena imminente di Theresa May dalla poltrona di premier e di leader Tory.