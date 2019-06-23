ESTERI Ondata cyberattacchi Usa contro Teheran da Luigi Cignoni - 23 giugno 2019 0 45 epa06053016 An engineer checks live cyber threat maps and statistics at his office in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 June 2017. According to news reports, companies around the world on 27 June 2017 are reporting they are being hit by a major cyber-attack. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN Gli Stati Uniti hanno lanciato una cyber offensiva contro un gruppo di intelligence iraniano che gli 007 Usa credono sia dietro all’attacco alle petroliere nel Golfo del’Oman. (Ansa.it)