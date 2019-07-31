ESTERI Afghanistan: bomba contro bus, 34 morti da Luigi Cignoni - 31 luglio 2019 0 29 Firefighters clear the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 3, 2019. Afghan officials say at least one person has been killed when a sticky bomb attacked into a bus detonated in the capital Kabul. Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry confirms Mondays attack has targeted the bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and civil service Commission. (ANSA/AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Almeno 34 persone, tra cui donne e bambini, sono morte e altre 17 sono rimaste ferite stamattina per lo scoppio di una bomba sul ciglio della strada al passaggio di un autobus. (Ansa.it)