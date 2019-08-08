ESTERI Hong Kong:Pechino,peggiore crisi da 1997 da Luigi Cignoni - 8 agosto 2019 0 23 A policeman uses a speakerphone to ask residents and protesters to disperse during a protest at Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Protesters surrounded a Hong Kong police station to demand the release of a university student arrested for apparently buying laser pointers, sparking the latest confrontation in the Chinese city. (ANSA/AP Photo/Vincent Thian) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved] La situazione a Hong Kong è “la più grave dal suo ritorno sotto la sovranità cinese”, nel 1997.