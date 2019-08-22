ESTERI Trump e Macron,invitare Russia a G7 2020 da Luigi Cignoni - 22 agosto 2019 0 24 epa07630570 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) prior a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations at the Prefecture of Caen, Normandy, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT Donald Trump è favorevole a riportare la Russia al G7, trasformandolo in G8.