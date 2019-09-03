ESTERI Dorian travolge le Bahamas, 5 morti. La Florida attende da Luigi Cignoni - 3 settembre 2019 0 29 Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.] “Una tragedia storica”. Le parole del premier della Bahamas, Hubert Minnis, catturano solo in parte la devastazione causata da Dorian sulle isole.