Brexit, John Bercow annuncia le dimissioni

Lo speaker della Camera dei Comuni, John Bercow, ha annunciato l’intenzione di rinunciare all’incarico in caso di elezioni anticipate e comunque di dimettersi al più tardi dopo la scadenza della Brexit il 31 ottobre.