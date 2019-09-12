ESTERI Parigi,indagato capo Assemblea Nazionale da Luigi Cignoni - 12 settembre 2019 0 32 epa07482036 President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the conference gathering of the Mayors of Brittany (Assises des maires bretons) in Saint-Brieuc, northwestern France, 03 April 2019. EPA/DAMIEN MEYER / POOL MAXPPP OUT Il presidente dell’Assemblea Nazionale francese, Richard Ferrand, è stato iscritto nel registro degli indagati nel dossier legato ai presunti favoreggiamenti alla compagna nel 2011.