ESTERI Terremoto in Albania: oltre 100 feriti, danni a 400 case da Luigi Cignoni - 22 settembre 2019 0 19 epa07859917 View of a damaged building after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Tirana, Albania, 21 September 2019. According to reports, Albania was rocked by its strongest earthquake in 30 years, with the epicentre in the coastal town of Durres, at least 49 people have been reported injured from the earthquake. EPA/MALTON DIBRA Sono oltre 400 le case e oltre 30 i palazzi danneggiati principalmente a Tirana e Durazzo, le due città più vicine all’epicentro del sisma.