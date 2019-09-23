ESTERI Al via il Climate Action Summit dell’Onu da Luigi Cignoni - 23 settembre 2019 0 14 FILE - Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks to the media during a join declaration with the Colombian president, in Bogota, Colombia. Saying humanity is waging war with the planet, the head of the United Nations isnt planning to let just any world leader speak about climate change in Mondays special action summit. Guterres says only those with new specific and bold plans can command the podium and the ever-warming worlds attention. (ANSA/AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved] Lotta al cambiamento climatico e sostenibilità. E’ questo il tema centrale della 74/ma Assemblea generale delle Nazioni Unite. I lavori a New York si aprono ufficialmente martedì.