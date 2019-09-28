ESTERI Afghanistan, esplosione a un seggio. Feriti da Luigi Cignoni - 28 settembre 2019 0 10 epaselect epa07875553 Afghan security officials patrol during the presidential elections, in Helmand, Afghanistan, 28 September 2019. The Afghan presidentical elections will take place nationwide on 28 September amidst a maximum security alert over the looming threat of violence by Taliban insurgency. A national peace and a stronger economy are Afghan voters' main concerns as the country heads to the polls for its fourth presidential election since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001. EPA/WATAN YAR Almeno 15 persone sono rimaste ferite, tre in modo gravissimo, ad un seggio elettorale allestito all’interno di una moschea a Kandahar, nel sud dell’Afghanistan.