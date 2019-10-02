ESTERI Hong Kong, attivista colpito da polizia da Luigi Cignoni - 2 ottobre 2019 0 23 epa07884701 An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister back to the police during a protest on National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. Hong Kong has witnessed several months of ongoing mass protests, originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill to mainland China that have turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. China commemorates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on 01 October 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE La polizia di Hong Kong avrebbe colpito al torace un attivista dopo l’esplosione di spari a Hoi Pa Street, a Tsuen Wan.