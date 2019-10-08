ESTERI Siria, Trump molla i curdi da Luigi Cignoni - 8 ottobre 2019 0 17 epa07903002 A handout photo made available by the US Army shows US and Turkish military forces conducting the third ground combined joint patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria, 04 October 2019 (issued 07 October 2019). The patrol allowed both militaries to observe first-hand progress on destroyed fortification that are a concern for Turkey. The security mechanism is intended to address Turkey's security concerns, maintain security in northeast Syria. Media reports state on 07 October 2019 that US troops began withdrawing ahead of a Turkish operation in northeast Syria. A handout photo made available by the US Army shows US and Turkish military forces conducting the third ground combined joint patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria, 04 October 2019 (issued 07 October 2019). According to the US Army, the patrol allowed both militaries to observe first-hand progress on destroyed fortification during the battle against the so-called Islamic State (IS, ISIL, ISIS or Daesh) that are a concern for Turkey. Media reports state on 07 October 2019 that US troops began withdrawing ahead of a Turkish operation in northeast Syria. EPA/US ARMY/STAFF SGT. ANDREW GOEDL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES La Casa Bianca ha dichiarato che la Turchia si appresta a invadere la Siria settentrionale, rinnovando timori per il destino dei combattenti curdi alleati con gli Stati Uniti nella guerra all’Isis.