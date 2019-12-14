ESTERI Afghanistan, strage di soldati da Luigi Cignoni - 14 dicembre 2019 0 16 epa07700873 Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb blast in Ghazni, Afghanistan, 07 July 2019. At least 12 people have been killed and another 80 were injured on 07 July, in a suicide car bombing in Ghazni, that took place on the same day as the warring factions in the country's long-running civil war began peace talks in Qatar. EPA/SAYED MUSTAFA Almeno 23 soldati afghani sono stati uccisi da un gruppo di talebani che si è infiltrato nella base militare di Qarabagh, nella provincia sud orientale di Ghazni.