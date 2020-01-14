ESTERI Sì della Regina alla nuova vita di Harry e Meghan da Luigi Cignoni - 14 gennaio 2020 0 10 Prince William Duke of Cambridge (2-R), Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (R) Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (2-L) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (L) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London, Britain 10 July 2018. One hundred days after the RAF's official 100th birthday on 01 April, the RAF will mark 100 years of operations today with a series of spectacular events in London. Over 1,000 RAF servicemen and women will perform a ceremonial parade, along with almost 300 personnel lining the route representing the diverse roles played within the RAF through the generations. There will also be a spectacular flypast of up to 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace representing the RAF's history, its continued operational role in securing Britain's skies, and the future of air power. ANSA/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT Via libera dei Windsor a “un periodo di transizione” verso “la nuova vita” che Harry e Meghan vogliono creare per la loro famiglia.