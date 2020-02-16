ESTERI Gb, tempesta Dennis ‘può essere mortale’ da Luigi Cignoni - 16 febbraio 2020 0 11 epa08221545 Hikers face storm Dennis on the beach at Egmond aan Zee, the Netherlands, 16 February 2020. According to weather forecast, storm Dennis will spread south and eastward across northern Europe bringing heavy rain and strong winds. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN Le autorità britanniche hanno avvertito oggi che la tempesta Dennis che si sta abbattendo in queste ore sul Regno Unito è “potenzialmente mortale” nel Galles del Sud.