ESTERI Israele: polizia, ‘sventato terrorista’ da Luigi Cignoni - 22 febbraio 2020 0 7 epa08200066 Israeli police border police patrol at Damascus gate of Jerusalem's old city during the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem, 07 February 2020. Israeli police and army reinforce their forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, in anticipation of any escalation during Friday prayers, as a reaction to the US President Donald J. Trump's Middle East peace plan. EPA/ATEF SAFADI La polizia israeliana ha sventato un tentato accoltellamento nella Città vecchia di Gerusalemme, nei pressi della Porta dei Leoni.