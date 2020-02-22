ESTERI L’autore della strage di Hanau aveva grave malattia psichica da Luigi Cignoni - 22 febbraio 2020 0 1 epa08234128 Flowers and candles have been placed at a makeshift memorial for the racist terror attacks in Hanau, Germany, 21 February 2020. At least nine people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in Hanau, police said. The perpetrator, a suspected far-right extremist, was reportedly found dead later at his home along with the body of his mother. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI L’attentatore di Hanau era affetto da una grave malattia psichica. Lo ha affermato il capo dell’Anticrimine federale, Holger Muench, a Berlino.