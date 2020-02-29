ESTERI La Grecia respinge i profughi da Luigi Cignoni - 29 febbraio 2020 0 1 Migrants wait as Greek anti riot police officers patrol on the buffer zone Turkey-Greece border, at Pazarkule, in Edirne district, on February 29 , 2020. - Thousands of migrants stuck on the Turkey-Greece border clashed with Greek police on February 29, 2020, according to an AFP photographer at the scene. Greek police fired tear gas at migrants who have amassed at a border crossing in the western Turkish province of Edirne, some of whom responded by hurling stones at the officers. The clashes come as Greece bolsters its border after Ankara said it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe following the death of 33 Turkish troops in northern Syria. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) Scontri tra migranti e la polizia greca sono stati segnalati al confine turco dove gli agenti hanno usato i gas lacrimogeni per respingere migliaia di profughi siriani.