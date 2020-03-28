ESTERI La Russia chiude i ristoranti da Luigi Cignoni - 28 marzo 2020 0 1 epa08173101 A interior view of restaurant and night club 'Birds' in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. The restaurant and night club Birds obtained the certificate of the Catalogue of records of Russian Federation as the highest restaurant and night club in Europe. Restaurant and night club Birds located at the height 336 meters above ground level on 84th floor of OKO tower of the business center Moscow City. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV Il governo russo ha ordinato la chiusura di tutti i bar e ristoranti nel Paese a partire da domani per contenere la diffusione del coronavirus.