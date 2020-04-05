ESTERI Morto ex premier libico Jibril da Luigi Cignoni - 5 aprile 2020 0 1 epa02879540 Libyan Transitional National Council (TNC) Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril makes a point during tha joint press conference he gave with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (not pictured) in the Elysee Palace, Paris, France, 24 August 2011. Both leaders met to discuss the situation in Libya and the action of the international community to support the political transition to a free and democratic Libya. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS L’ex premier libico Mahmoud Jibril, 68 anni, è morto al Cairo di coronavirus. Lo riferisce via Twitter The Libya Observer.