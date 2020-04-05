Morto ex premier libico Jibril

REPLY: si conclude la Reply Code Challenge con oltre 20000 partecipanti da 96 paesi nel mondo TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Si è appena conclusa l’edizione 2020 della Reply Code Challenge, la competizione online organizzata da Reply per giovani talenti e appassionati di tecnologia con l’obiettivo di promuovere la cultura del coding e stimolare l’innovazione digitale nel campo della creatività, della cybersecurity e della finanza. Quest’anno sono stati oltre 20.000 i partecipanti da ben […]

EUSA Pharma e l'Ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII di Bergamo presentano i dati dell'analisi interinale dello studio SISCO sui pazienti COVID-19 trattati con siltuximab HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, Regno Unito, e BERGAMO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EUSA Pharma, casa farmaceutica globale incentrata sull'oncologia e le patologie rare, oggi ha annunciato i risultati preliminari iniziali dello studio SISCO (Siltuximab In Serious COVID-19)1, sponsorizzato dall'Ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII di Bergamo, basati su un'analisi prevista per il 24 marzo 2020. Siltuximab è un anticorpo monoclonale mirato all'interleuchina […]

Per aiutare le persone care in un momento difficile: Western Union lancia “Digital Location” DENVER, VIENNA, BRUXELLES, ROMA e LISBONA, Portogallo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), leader nei pagamenti e nella movimentazione transfrontaliera intervalutaria di denaro, ha annunciato oggi il lancio del servizio “Digital Location” di Western Union, un nuovo canale che offre ai suoi clienti un'esperienza personalizzata per l'effettuazione di trasferimenti di denaro dal comfort e dalla sicurezza […]

Il filtro ematico Affinity di ExThera usato per il trattamento di pazienti affetti da COVID-19 MARTINEZ, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avviato il trattamento di COVID-19 con il filtro ematico Seraph®100 Microbind® Affinity (Seraph 100) di ExThera in ospedali in Germania e Italia. Si prevede che il trattamento di COVID-19 con Seraph 100 comincerà presto anche in Francia e negli Stati Uniti. Seraph 100 è il solo ‘dispositivo di emoperfusione’ approvato per la riduzione […]