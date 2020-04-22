Onu, mondo rischia carestie di proporzioni bibliche

RSC Group: l’Istituto di Endocrinologia ed Oncologia Sperimentale del CNR e l’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II si sono uniti a un team internazionale per combattere la COVID-19 MOSCA e NAPOLI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’Istituto di Endocrinologia ed Oncologia Sperimentale del CNR e l’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II hanno iniziato a collaborare con un gruppo scientifico internazionale, di cui fanno parte enti russi, finlandesi e canadesi, che ha ottenuto accesso ad alta priorità al supercomputer russo RSC Tornado per lo studio di metodi da […]

REPLY: L’Assemblea degli Azionisti approva il Bilancio 2019 TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’Assemblea degli Azionisti di Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] riunitasi in data odierna ha approvato il bilancio relativo all’esercizio 2019, confermando la distribuzione di un dividendo lordo pari a 0,52 Euro per azione. Il dividendo verrà posto in pagamento il 6 maggio 2020, con data di stacco dividendo fissato il 4 maggio 2020 […]

Brainlab annuncia l’approvazione del marchio CE per il sistema di posizionamento e monitoraggio del paziente ExacTrac Dynamic* Monaco di Baviera--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brainlab, l’azienda operante nel settore delle tecnologie mediche digitali, ha annunciato oggi l’approvazione del marchio CE (Conformità Europea) per ExacTrac® Dynamic, il sistema di ultima generazione per il posizionamento e il monitoraggio del paziente sviluppato dall’azienda. Il nuovo sistema offre funzionalità avanzate grazie ad una tecnologia senza precedenti per il rilevamento termico […]

REPLY: al via le registrazioni per la Creative Challenge 2020 TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Si aprono oggi le registrazioni per l’edizione 2020 della Creative Challenge, la competizione a squadre parte del programma Reply Challenges. La Creative Challenge, che nell’edizione del 2019 ha visto più di 3500 partecipanti e 350 progetti realizzati, chiama a confrontarsi studenti e giovani creativi nello sviluppo di un concept ideato da alcuni tra […]