ESTERI Gran Bretagna con più morti in Europa, superata l’Italia da Luigi Cignoni - 6 maggio 2020 0 15 epa08385061 A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Lt. j.g. Natasha McClinton, an operating room (OR) nurse, preparing a patient for a procedure in the intensive care unit (ICU) aboard the US hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in New York, New York, USA, 23 April 2020 (issued 26 April 2020), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Comfort, which cares for critical and non critical patients without regard to their COVID-19 status, is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system. EPA/US NAVY/MC2 SARA ESHLEMAN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Il Regno Unito supera l’Italia e taglia per primo in Europa il poco invidiabile traguardo degli oltre 30.000 morti per coronavirus.