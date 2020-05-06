Gran Bretagna con più morti in Europa, superata l’Italia

Storm Reply ha ottenuto la AWS SaaS Competency TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storm Reply, azienda specializzata nella progettazione e implementazione di soluzioni e servizi cloud-based innovativi, ha ottenuto l’Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency. Questo riconoscimento certifica le capacità e l’esperienza di Storm Reply nel supportare i propri clienti nella progettazione e nella realizzazione di soluzioni SaaS e cloud-native su AWS. Il raggiungimento della AWS […]

Rockwell Automation ha acquisito ASEM, S.p.A espandendo il proprio portafoglio di soluzioni di visualizzazione e controllo MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), leader globale nei settori dell’automazione industriale e della trasformazione digitale, ha annunciato oggi di aver perfezionato l’acquisizione di ASEM, S.p.A., un prestigioso fornitore italiano di tecnologie digitali per l’automazione. ASEM distribuisce una gamma completa di PC industriali (Industrial PC, IPC), hardware e software per interfacce uomo-macchina (Human-Machine Interface, HMI), […]

RSC Group: l’Istituto di Endocrinologia ed Oncologia Sperimentale del CNR e l’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II si sono uniti a un team internazionale per combattere la COVID-19 MOSCA e NAPOLI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’Istituto di Endocrinologia ed Oncologia Sperimentale del CNR e l’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II hanno iniziato a collaborare con un gruppo scientifico internazionale, di cui fanno parte enti russi, finlandesi e canadesi, che ha ottenuto accesso ad alta priorità al supercomputer russo RSC Tornado per lo studio di metodi da […]

REPLY: L’Assemblea degli Azionisti approva il Bilancio 2019 TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’Assemblea degli Azionisti di Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] riunitasi in data odierna ha approvato il bilancio relativo all’esercizio 2019, confermando la distribuzione di un dividendo lordo pari a 0,52 Euro per azione. Il dividendo verrà posto in pagamento il 6 maggio 2020, con data di stacco dividendo fissato il 4 maggio 2020 […]